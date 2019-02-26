EMBERLEY, William Francis Age 86, of Peabody, formerly of Charlestown, passed away on February 24, 2019. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 57 years, Helen F. (Keigney) Emberley in 2013, and by his sister Doris Emberley in 2012. He was the son of the late William P. and Julia R. (Murray) Emberley. Mr. Emberley attended St. Francis De Sales Grammar School in Charlestown, and was a graduate of the High School of Commerce in Boston. He loved baseball and was a pitcher for his local teams when he was young. Mr. Emberley met his wife, Helen, at Schraffts in Charlestown where they both worked for many years. Mr. Emberley enjoyed the Brooksby trips to Foxwoods where he would play Indian Bingo and the 25 cent slot machines. During the week, he would play cards, cribbage, or poker with his friends. At Assisted Living, he played bingo with the other residents and was a frequent winner. His favorite activity was, on Sunday afternoons in the fall, when he would take a drive up the coast stopping by a local seafood restaurant for lunch. To all who knew him, Bill Emberley was a kind and gentle man, with a great sense of humor and a ready smile to greet you. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, at 11:00 AM, at the Brooksby Village Chapel, 300 Brooksby Village Dr., Peabody, to which relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Donations may be made in his honor to of the North Shore, 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. To view online obituary, visit www.ccbfuneral.com



