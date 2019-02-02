CASEY, William G. Of Roslindale, age 90, passed peacefully on January 31, 2019, after a long illness. Loyal husband of 59 years to the late Joan Curley Casey, and dedicated son of the late Grace and John Casey. Devoted father of William and his wife Laura, Joan Yetman and her husband William, James and his wife Janet, Catherine Ryan and her husband Mark, Susan Flinn and her husband Christopher, Nancy Gagnon and her husband Edward, Timothy and his wife Katherine, and Patricia Lewis and her husband Henry. Cherished by his 15 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Brother to the late Daniel, John, James, and Grace Sullivan, and survived by his brothers, Gregory, Leo, and Richard.



Bill was an Army veteran, worked at Boston Edison for more than 35 years, and was an avid golfer and a long-time member of the George Wright Golf Course.



Funeral from the Robert J. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Thursday, February 7, followed by a Funeral Mass in the Holy Name Church at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours in the Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 6, from 4-8 pm. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Lawler and Crosby Funeral home



617-323-5600 Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 3, 2019