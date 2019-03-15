|
|
DOHERTY, William G. Jr. Age 80, of Canton passed away peacefully March 15, 2019 at home surrounded by his four loving daughters after bravely battling cancer for eleven months. Beloved husband of the late Jane C. (Kenney). Loving father of Terri DiGiovanni and her husband Craig of Mansfield, Lisa Doherty of Canton, Julie Doherty of Mansfield and Mary Timilty and her husband James of Walpole. Loving grandfather "Umpie" to Andrew and Benjamin DiGiovanni of Mansfield and Maryjane and Kaitlin Timilty of Walpole. Relatives and friends invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St. Gerard Majella Church, 1860 Washington St., Canton, Wednesday, March 20th at 10 AM. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Tuesday, March 19th 4-7 pm. Burial Canton Corner Cemetery, Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mass Eye and Ear Infirmary, 243 Charles Street, Boston, MA 02114. For guestbook see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 16, 2019