D'AGOSTINO, William J. Sr. Of Medford, formerly of Somerville, passed away peacefully May 3, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Barbara (DiTullio) D'Agostino. Loving father of Benedict and his wife Colleen of Winchester and William J. Jr. and his wife Noelle of Arlington. Cherished grandfather of Gavin Lacey, Leonardo, Alexander, Emma, and William III D'Agostino. Dear brother of Concetta Piccione and her late husband Matthew, the late Anne Massaro and her husband Anthony, the late Mary Gill and her late husband Kenneth, Frances Ducharme and her late husband Edward, Ralph D'Agostino and LeiLanie, Lucille Murray and her husband Paul, and the late Ralphie D'Agostino. Visiting Hours will be held at the Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main St. (Rte. 38), WINCHESTER, Thursday, May 9th from 3-7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph's Church, 118 High St., Medford on Friday, May 10th at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment will be in Wildwood Cemetery Winchester. For online condolences please visit



www.lanefuneral.com. Late Veteran US Army. Lane Funeral Home



Winchester



781.729.2580 Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2019