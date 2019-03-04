DOWNEY, William J. Jr. "Bill" Age 84, died at home on Saturday, March 2, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.



Bill leaves his wife of 47 years, Marlene S. (Scales) Downey, a son Charles I. Downey and his wife Tracie of Northborough, a daughter Catherine A. Potenza and her husband Matthew of Sterling. He also leaves 2 sisters, Joanne A. McManus, wife of the late Thomas McManus, of Westfield, and Elizabeth A. Farley and her husband John B. Farley Jr., of Quonochontaug, RI, 6 grandchildren and several cousins, nieces and nephews.



Bill was born in Marlborough, and was a lifelong resident. The son of the late William J. and Marion G. (Coyne) Downey. He was a graduate of the former St. Viator High School in Marlborough, and the University of Maryland.



He served in the US Navy.



Bill was the owner, and President of the Downey Insurance Agency of Marlborough for over 40 years. He was a Life Member and past President of the Marlborough Rotary Club, and was awarded the Paul Harris Fellow. He was a member and past Chairman of the Marlborough Regional Chamber of Commerce; a member and past board member of the Massachusetts Association of Insurance Agents; a Lifetime Member of the Marlborough Country Club, and was a member of the Treble-Clef's (a Parkinson's singing choir).



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 10 AM, in St. Matthias Church, 409 Hemmingway Street, Marlborough. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson Street, Marlborough.



Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, March 7, from 4-7 PM, in the John P. Rowe Funeral Home Inc., 57 Main Street, MARLBOROUGH, MA. Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary