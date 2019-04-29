|
FLEMING, William J. Jr. 80 years of age. Of Charlestown April 29, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Josephine Burgio. Devoted father of Jean Souther of South Weymouth & the late Denise Duncanson. Loving Papa to Kevin Burgio, Derek Duncanson, Stephen Souther, Lauren Souther & his great-granddaughter Hannah Burgio. Relatives & friends are invited to attend William's Funeral on Thursday at 11 AM. from The Carr Funeral Home 220 Bunker Hill St. CHARLESTOWN followed by his Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church at 12 Noon. Burial is private. Visiting hours Wednesday 4 - 8 PM. in the funeral home. Member of Old Charlestown Schoolboys Assoc. In lieu of flowers kindly make a memorial donation in William's name to The 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA. 02452. For obituary, directions & online condolences,
