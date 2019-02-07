HICKEY, William J. III Age 86, of Mill Valley, CA, and Brookline, MA, passed away on January 16th. Bill was born August 28, 1932, in Boston, MA, and was the son of the late Honorable William J. Hickey, Jr. and Helen (Cornet) Hickey. Bill grew up in Brookline, MA. He graduated from Brookline High School in 1950, Yale University in 1954, and Stanford University in 1959. Bill honorably served as 1st Lieutenant in the Airforce. Bill loved playing sports, and played both hockey and baseball for Brookline High School and Yale. He enjoyed his memberships at San Francisco's Olympic Club, Ironwood Country Club in Palm Desert, CA, and Harbor Point Tennis Club in Mill Valley, CA. Bill was predeceased by his wife Irmgard ("Gitta") Brunner-Hickey, and leaves behind his sister, Mary Ellen Dempsey of Canton, MA, nephews Bill and Tom Tighe of Great Falls, MT, and nieces Kathie Booth of Chelmsford, MA, and Dee Lane of Billerica, MA. Burial and services were private. Contributions on memory of Bill can be made to Hospice by the Bay, Larksbur, CA, or Jake's Place Cat Rescue in Novato, CA. To sign guest book see: dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home 781-828-0811 Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary