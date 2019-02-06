Home
Riley Funeral Home
171 Humboldt Ave (Roxbury)
Dorchester, MA 02121
(617) 427-5625
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenwood Memorial United Methodist Church
378A Washington Street
Dorchester, MA
View Map
WILLIAM J. LINDSAY


1912 - 2019 Obituary
WILLIAM J. LINDSAY Obituary
LINDSAY, William J. Born on the island of Montserrat, West Indies, on January 31, 1912, the second of six children to the late Samuel and Mary (Sweeney) Lindsay.

He departed this life on January 31, 2019, in Boston, Massachusetts, after a long illness.

William was affectionately known as Papa to his children, Uncle Will to his nieces and nephews, and Grandpa to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

William was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret, and grandson William (Billy). He leaves to mourn his passing, one daughter Mavis Bennett of Middleton, an (honorary) daughter Alberta Daniels of Arlington, four sons, Edward R. of Boston, Irod J. of Quincy, and Herman L. and Leonard C. of Milton, son-in-law Anthony Bennett, daughters-in-law, Elizabeth and Marie, grandchildren, Renee, Tammara, Keri, Tanya and Melissa, great-grandchildren, Lindsay, Buddy, Piper and Jordan, brother George Lindsay, and many nieces, nephews, and friends too numerous to mention.

There will be a Viewing on Saturday, February 9, 2019, from 9:00 to 10:00am, followed by Funeral Service at 11:00 O'clock, at Greenwood Memorial United Methodist Church, 378A Washington Street, Dorchester, MA 02124.

Interment: Forest Hills Cemetery, Boston, MA

For online condolences please visit

www.rileyantoinefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2019
