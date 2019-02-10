Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home
210 Winthrop Street
Winthrop, MA 02152
(617) 846-0909
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM MURRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM J. "BILLY" MURRAY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

WILLIAM J. "BILLY" MURRAY Obituary
MURRAY, William J. "Billy" Of Winthrop, passed away on February 8, 2019. He was 65 years old. Cherished son of the late William E. and Helen (Donovan) Murray. Dear brother of Matthew Murray of Wolfeboro, NH, Sean Murray of Winthrop, and Pauline Kennedy of East Boston. Loving uncle of Daniel Lampros and his wife Danielle and their daughter Ashley of Winthrop, and Mariena Murray of NH. Nephew of Phyllis Glazier of Saugus. Funeral from the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Thursday, February 14, at 9am. A Funeral Mass will follow in St. John the Evangelist Church at 10am. Relatives and friend are invited. Interment will be in Winthrop Cemetery. Visiting Hours will be held in the Funeral Home on Wednesday, from 4-8pm. Donations in his memory can be made to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA. 01701. Prior to his retirement, Billy was employed with the U.S. Postal Service as a letter carrier. For guestbook and directions, please visit our website at www.mauricekirbyfh.com. Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home Winthrop 617-846-0909
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home
Download Now