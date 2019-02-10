MURRAY, William J. "Billy" Of Winthrop, passed away on February 8, 2019. He was 65 years old. Cherished son of the late William E. and Helen (Donovan) Murray. Dear brother of Matthew Murray of Wolfeboro, NH, Sean Murray of Winthrop, and Pauline Kennedy of East Boston. Loving uncle of Daniel Lampros and his wife Danielle and their daughter Ashley of Winthrop, and Mariena Murray of NH. Nephew of Phyllis Glazier of Saugus. Funeral from the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Thursday, February 14, at 9am. A Funeral Mass will follow in St. John the Evangelist Church at 10am. Relatives and friend are invited. Interment will be in Winthrop Cemetery. Visiting Hours will be held in the Funeral Home on Wednesday, from 4-8pm. Donations in his memory can be made to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA. 01701. Prior to his retirement, Billy was employed with the U.S. Postal Service as a letter carrier. For guestbook and directions, please visit our website at www.mauricekirbyfh.com. Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home Winthrop 617-846-0909 Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary