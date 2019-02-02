Home
Services
Rogers Funeral Home and Cremation Services
380 Cambridge Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
(617) 876-8964
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rogers Funeral Home and Cremation Services
380 Cambridge Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Rogers Funeral Home and Cremation Services
380 Cambridge Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM RICARDO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM J. "BILLY" RICARDO


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
WILLIAM J. "BILLY" RICARDO Obituary
RICARDO, William J. "Billy" Of Somerville, February 2, 2019 at age 76. Devoted husband of Patricia L. (Marco) Ricardo for 51 years. Loving father of Christine Ricardo. Cherished grandfather of Jessi Donahue. Also survived by his brother John Ricardo, and many other loving relatives and friends. Visiting Hours at the Rogers Funeral Home, 380 Cambridge St., CAMBRIDGE, on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. Funeral Service in the Funeral Home on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please honor Billy by making a donation to the . Billy was a proud U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran. www.rogersfuneralhome.net

View the online memorial for William J. "Billy" RICARDO
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rogers Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now