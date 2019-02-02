|
RICARDO, William J. "Billy" Of Somerville, February 2, 2019 at age 76. Devoted husband of Patricia L. (Marco) Ricardo for 51 years. Loving father of Christine Ricardo. Cherished grandfather of Jessi Donahue. Also survived by his brother John Ricardo, and many other loving relatives and friends. Visiting Hours at the Rogers Funeral Home, 380 Cambridge St., CAMBRIDGE, on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. Funeral Service in the Funeral Home on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please honor Billy by making a donation to the . Billy was a proud U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran. www.rogersfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 3, 2019