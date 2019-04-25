CICCHESE, William L. A resident of Plymouth, MA passed away on April 20, 2019. He was the only child of Mario and Kathryn (Ginivan) Cicchese. He was born in Weymouth, MA on December 10, 1934 and attended the Immaculate Conception Elementary School where he was the head altar boy for many years. In his early years, he became an Eagle Scout in Weymouth where he also earned the highest Catholic Scout award; the Ad Altare Dei Award which was presented to him by the late Cardinal Cushing, Archbishop of Boston, at Holy Cross Cathedral in Boston. Bill (as he was called) graduated from Weymouth High School where his many football highlights included; playing on the 1950 Class A Gator Bowl team and the 1951 Class A State Championship team. Later he attended Thayer Academy, playing on their undefeated football team of 1952. Bill attended Springfield College and played semi-pro football for five years with the Whitman Town Team and Abington Old Towne Team. After his playing days, he spent several years officiating high school games on Saturday afternoons. Bill took over Kae's, the family restaurant in Jackson Square, East Weymouth, which he and his wife Gloria operated for many years. He then built a successful business career at Hendrie's Ice Cream Company where he became General Sales Manager for many years and then moved to sister company New England Frozen Foods, where he retired in 1994 as Vice President of Sales and Purchasing. Bill's greatest joy's in life were his family and his wife Gloria (Wheeler), his high school sweetheart and love of his life for over 63 years. His other loves included daughter Sharon (Bennette) and husband Rob who was like another son for over 35 years. Sons Victor of Oakdale, CT and wife Eileen, Timothy of Brookfield, CT, and wife Nancy, Brett of Wakefield, RI and wife Jody. He loved his daughters-in-laws as if they were his own. He had a very special relationship with his eight grand-children, Timothy, Ryan, Heather, Kathleen, Matthew, Megan, Nicholas, and Kelly. The one thing that Bill said he would like to be remembered for was the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren. He was very proud of his family and thought that having four college graduates married to four college graduates with eight grandchildren who were also college graduates, was truly amazing. A successful legacy for any man. Bill will be cremated and his Burial Service will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 13th at Plymouth County Cemetery, 173 South Meadow Road, Plymouth, MA. There will be a luncheon to follow at East Bay Grille, 173 Water Street, Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , P.O. Box, 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis.com



