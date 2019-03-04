|
GIGLIO, William L. Of Reading, formerly of Wakefield, March 1. Beloved husband of Palma M. "Pam" (DiNuccio). Loving father of Valerie L. Giglio-Samson and husband Mark of Stoneham. Brother of John and James Giglio, and the late Rosario "Bob" Giglio. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Friday, at 9:30 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield, at 10:30 am. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Funeral Home on Thursday, from 4-8 pm. Interment, Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For obit/guestbook,
www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 5, 2019