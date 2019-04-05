BUCKLEY, William M. "Billy" Of Holbrook, passed away unexpectedly April 4, 2019, at the age of 70. Loving father of William Taylor Buckley of Newport, RI and former husband of Elizabeth (Daves). Devoted son of William T. Buckley of Holbrook and late Claire (Lonergan) Buckley. Dear brother of Jane A. Buckley of Duxbury, Susan Nagle and her husband Ron of Abington, Mary Claire Buckley of Portland, OR, Paul G. Buckley and his wife Mary Beth of Wakefield and Robert F. Buckley and his wife Jennifer of E. Bridgewater. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind a host of Holbrook children spanning 50 years to whom he gave whatever time, treasure and talent he had to offer. Reposing at the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 S. Franklin St., HOLBROOK, MA 02343 until 9:30 AM Monday followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM in St. Joseph Church, Holbrook. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Sunday from 4:00 to 8:00 PM in the funeral home. Private Graveside Services will take place in Forest Chapel Cemetery, Barrington, RI.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the William M. Buckley Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Abington Bank, 95 North Franklin Street, Holbrook, MA 02343. Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary