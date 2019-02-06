POWERS, William M. Died in Needham, on January 31st, at the age of 94. Bill was born and raised in Newton, but lived in Needham for nearly 60 years. He served in the 106th Infantry Division in World War II, and survived the Battle of the Bulge. Bill taught in the Newton and Brookline public schools, and was the Needham School Superintendent for 18 years, from 1961, until he retired in 1979. He was a Newton alderman, a Needham selectman, and a Needham Town Meeting member for 41 years. A lifelong tennis player, Bill was inducted into the New England Tennis Hall of Fame. He was a member of Longwood Cricket Club, and served as a regional president of the U.S. Tennis Association. Bill is survived by Sally, his loving wife of 68 years; his sons Bill of Newton, Ted of Natick, and Ben of Los Angeles, and his beloved grandchildren Jesse and Nicholas Creedy Powers. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill's name can be made to Friends of the Needham Public Library (friendsneedhampubliclibrary.org), and the Guatemalan Partnership of the Needham Congregational Church (NeedhamUCC.org). A Celebration of Bill's Life will be held in the spring. For more of Bill's story or to leave a message for the family, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com EATON FUNERAL HOME 781-444-0201 Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary