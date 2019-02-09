Home

WILLIAM P. NORTON

NORTON, William P. "Billy" Of Weymouth, passed away February 4, 2019. Beloved best friend and husband of Michele Rose (Sykes). Devoted father of Amanda Rose Norton and the late Daniele L. Woods. Dedicated son of Irene Norton and the late Donald Norton. Loving brother of Darlene Burns, John Norton, Linda Lupo, and DJ Norton. Billy also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and an incredible amount of friends. Proud retiree of Glaziers Union 1044. A Celebration of Billy's Life will be held on June 15, 2019 at the American Eagles Hall in Weymouth from 12:30 PM - 4:30 PM. See www.Keohane.com for online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019
