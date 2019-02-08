WOLK, William P. PhD Died peacefully, on Sunday, Feb. 3, at the age of 89, at MGHospital, with his wife and family by his side. He was cured of throat cancer by radiation at Dana Farber, but his recovery was very long and difficult. He died of complications after a recent fall. Born in Boston, son of Mildred Schwartz and Sumner Wolk, he received a PhD in Clinical Psychology from Columbia University in 1958. He worked as a clinical psychologist, and for 30 years he was Founder, Visionary and CEO of WORK Inc., the thriving, pioneering rehabilitation program for disabled adults now in Dorchester, MA. He is survivid by his wife, Linda Fuller Wolk; daughters, Ellen Kutcher of Nahant and Jane Wheeler and grandsons, Elias and Ross Wheeler of Portsmouth, RI; sister, Marlene Schulman; and sister-in-law, Nancy Fuller of Lexington; nephews, Matthew Schulman of Weston and Aaron Hauptman, MD of Cambridge. He had a very full, happy, and musical life. A Memorial/Celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Massachusetts Eye and Ear in Boston for Age-Related Dry . Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019