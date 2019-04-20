FORD, William Paul, Jr. Of Barnstable and Naples, FL, died suddenly at his home in Naples on April 18th, 2019 at the age of 74. He graduated high school from Our Lady's Help of Christians, and earned a BA in Marketing from Boston College in 1967. After serving proudly in Vietnam with the Army's 513th Maintenance Battalion, Bill spent 18 years as an executive with International Data Corporation, and subsequently founded and led BRG, a division of Cahner's Publishing Company for 10 years. Bill is survived by his wife of fifty years, Kathleen (Flanigan), and his children, William (Karen) of Hopkinton, Adam (Julie) of Norfolk, and Erin Haight (Seth) of Delhi, NY. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Aine, Liam, Alex, Grace, Owen, Charlie, Ned, and Jack, and his siblings: Barry of Barnstable, and Martha Combs (Jim) of Wallingford, PA. Bill was predeceased by his parents, William and Winifred. Visiting Hours in the Eaton and Mackay Funeral Home, 465 Centre St., NEWTON CORNER, on Thursday, April 25th from 4-7 PM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Ignatius Church on Friday, April 26th at 10 AM. Interment is private. For full obit, directions or to share a memory of Bill, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com Eaton and Mackay 617-244-2034 Newton Corner Published in The Boston Globe from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019