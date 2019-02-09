STRINGHAM, William R. "Bill" Jr. Age 84, of Natick, died peacefully on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Beloved husband for 65 years of the late Marilyn B. (Young) Stringham who died on July 6, 2018. Loving father of Linda Stringham and her husband John Serrer of Seymour, CT, William R. Stringham, III of Natick, Barbara Stringham and her husband Arturo Ramirez of Putnam, CT, and Susan McNamara and her husband John McNamara of Hopedale. Cherished grandfather of David DeLorie of Portland, OR and Killian McNamara of Hopedale. Brother-in-law of Barbara McJunkins, Dora Young, Eileen Young and Joan Young. Brother of the late Tom, John, Joe, Jimmy, and Catherine. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitations on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rte. 30), Cochituate Village, WAYLAND. His family will also receive visitors from 10:00 to 10:45 am prior to his Funeral Services at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery in Natick. In lieu of flowers, his family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Bill's memory may be sent to the VNA of Natick, 209 West Central Street, #313, Natick, MA 01760. For condolences and directions, please visit



