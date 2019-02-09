Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John C Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
(508) 653-4220
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John C. Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
John C. Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
WAYLAND, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
John C. Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
WAYLAND, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM STRINGHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM R. STRINGHAM Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

WILLIAM R. STRINGHAM Jr. Obituary
STRINGHAM, William R. "Bill" Jr. Age 84, of Natick, died peacefully on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Beloved husband for 65 years of the late Marilyn B. (Young) Stringham who died on July 6, 2018. Loving father of Linda Stringham and her husband John Serrer of Seymour, CT, William R. Stringham, III of Natick, Barbara Stringham and her husband Arturo Ramirez of Putnam, CT, and Susan McNamara and her husband John McNamara of Hopedale. Cherished grandfather of David DeLorie of Portland, OR and Killian McNamara of Hopedale. Brother-in-law of Barbara McJunkins, Dora Young, Eileen Young and Joan Young. Brother of the late Tom, John, Joe, Jimmy, and Catherine. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitations on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rte. 30), Cochituate Village, WAYLAND. His family will also receive visitors from 10:00 to 10:45 am prior to his Funeral Services at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery in Natick. In lieu of flowers, his family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Bill's memory may be sent to the VNA of Natick, 209 West Central Street, #313, Natick, MA 01760. For condolences and directions, please visit

www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.