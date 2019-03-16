Resources More Obituaries for WILLIAM AHERN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? WILLIAM WARREN AHERN

Obituary Condolences Flowers AHERN, William Warren Of Belmont, passed away June 10, 2018, as a result of complications from a fall.



Born on June 26, 1925, Will was the son of the late Cornelius and Sadie (MacLennan) Ahern. Raised in Arlington, MA, he attended Arlington public schools, excelling academically while also displaying artistic, mechanical, and athletic skills.



After the U.S. entry into WWII, Will was recruited into the Army Specialized Training Program (ASTP), and enrolled at Iowa State University to study architecture and engineering. Manpower planning for the invasion of Europe resulted in many ASTP participants, including Will, to be transferred from college into Army infantry. He joined the Third Army in Europe as a Scout in the 97th Infantry Division, 387th Regiment, Company B. His combat service included saving the life of a wounded comrade during a firefight, action for which he was awarded the Bronze Star. Will's Company is recognized as having fired the last shot of the European campaign. He designed a monument memorializing that event, which was installed at Fort Benning, Georgia in 2000.



After his military service, Will married Lorraine Weinz, and returned to Iowa State to complete a degree in structural engineering. He then attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology for graduate school, specializing in architecture and structural engineering. After graduation from MIT, Will remainded there as a Faculty Research Associate in the Department of Architecture investigating new and existing uses of plastics in buildings. During that time, he worked with Carl Koch to design and develop prefabricated building systems.



Will went on to collaborate with R. Buckminster Fuller, and established a successful career as an architect, engineer, designer, and innovator of geodesic radomes. Will was a principal at Geodesics, in association with Fuller, designing and prototyping the first large rigid geodesic radomes for Lincoln Labs. With colleagues from MIT, Will opened the firm Geometrics, Inc., in Harvard Square, in the early 1950s. Will subsequently worked at Geonautics, Essco, and L-3 Communications, where he worked into his 90s. Will's radomes are installed throughout the world in commercial and military applications. Among his many designs were the US Pavilion at Expo '67 in Montreal, which received the AIA Honor Award and a Special Award for Excellence by the AISC, and the aviary at Boston's Franklin Park Zoo. In 1996, one of Will's geodesic domes was featured at the Pompidou Museum in Paris, France as part of the exhibit honoring engineering in the 20th Century.



Will and Lorraine were longtime residents of Belmont, where they raised their three children. In 1959, Will and Lorraine designed a modern summer cottage in Eastham, which continues to be the scene of many happy times for his family.



Will is survived by his children, Kim, Mark, Kristen and her husband Neil, and grandchildren, Martine, Jin, Max, and Jackson.



Will was predeceased by Lorraine, his loving wife of 68 years, sisters, Vera and Cornelia, and brothers, Walter and Howard.



Our dad was loved by his family and friends for his kindness and generosity, admired and appreciated by colleagues for his knowledge and guidance. We are fortunate to have had him in our lives.



A gathering to celebrate our dad's life is being planned for the spring. Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries