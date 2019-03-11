Boston Globe Obituaries
McLaughlin-Dello Russo Funeral Home
60 Pleasant Street
Woburn, MA 01801
NIKITIN, Yevgeniy "Gene" Of Lowell, formerly of Woburn, March 2, 2019. Cherished and beloved son of Irene Frankel of Billerica and her companion Richard Corsetti, who was like a father to Gene. Nephew of Marina Volkova and dear cousin to Katerina Volkova and Alexey Volkova of Saint Petersburg, Russia. Nephew of Lisa and Stephen Rynkowski of Ridgewood, NJ and dear cousin of Krista Rynkowski and her fiance Jameson Kowalczyk, Brad, Patrick and Jerilyn Rynkowski, of Ridgewood, NJ. Godson of Julia Slivinskaya. He was a grandson of Jeanne (Corsetti) Wilson. Also survived by best friend Keith Doucet along with many more dear friends. Gene is further survived by his former girlfriend Jennifer Moura (McGee) who was by his side for a longtime and fearlessly fought for Gene in his battle against addiction. Family and friends are respectfully invited to gather at the McLaughlin - Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 60 Pleasant St., WOBURN, Thursday, March 14th for Calling Hours from 4 to 7 p.m. Services will conclude with a Prayer Service starting at 7 p.m. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Woburn - Medford - Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 12, 2019
