FONTES, Yolanda "Linda" (Sabella) Of Somerville passed away on March 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Fontes. Devoted mother of Joseph Fontes and his wife Wanda Tomlinson of NH, and Linda Burns and her husband John of AZ. Cherished grandmother of Jessica Thorp and her husband Larry of NH, Joshua Fontes and his wife Denna of AZ, and the late Gregory Burns. Adored great-grandmother of Lilliana and Nayeli Fontes. Dear sister of Louise Sabella of Somerville. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Yolanda was 95 years young and will be missed dearly by all. Visitation from the Cota Funeral Home, NORTH READING, at the Reading line on Rte. 28, on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, from 10:30am - 11:30am, followed by a Prayer Service at 11:30am. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 186 Highland Ave., Somerville, MA 02143, or to Saint Catherine's church in Somerville, MA. Please visit guestbook:



www.cotafuneralhomes.com Cota Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services



North Reading



978-664-4340 Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary