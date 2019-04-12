Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
8 Spring Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
617-325-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for YOUSSEF ELKHOURY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

YOUSSEF "JOSEPH" ELKHOURY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

YOUSSEF "JOSEPH" ELKHOURY Obituary
ELKHOURY, Youssef "Joseph" Of West Roxbury, April 11, 2019. Dear and devoted husband of Terese (Kreidy). Loving father of Suzanne Nasr and her husband Assaad of Westwood, Richard Elkhoury and his wife Grace of Westwood, and Carlos Elkhoury and his wife Leila of Leominster. Loving grandfather "Jedo" of Joelle, Stephanie, Alain, Joanne, Joseph, Leah, Amale, and Mia. Joseph is survived by several brothers and sisters all over the world. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Tuesday at 10a.m. at Our Lady of the Annunciation Cathedral, 7 VFW Parkway, West Roxbury. Visiting Hours Monday 5 - 8p.m. at the Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home, 8 Spring St. (and the corner of Centre St.), WEST ROXBURY. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joseph's memory may be made to the Cathedral. Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. Guestbook and other information at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now