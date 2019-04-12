|
ELKHOURY, Youssef "Joseph" Of West Roxbury, April 11, 2019. Dear and devoted husband of Terese (Kreidy). Loving father of Suzanne Nasr and her husband Assaad of Westwood, Richard Elkhoury and his wife Grace of Westwood, and Carlos Elkhoury and his wife Leila of Leominster. Loving grandfather "Jedo" of Joelle, Stephanie, Alain, Joanne, Joseph, Leah, Amale, and Mia. Joseph is survived by several brothers and sisters all over the world. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Tuesday at 10a.m. at Our Lady of the Annunciation Cathedral, 7 VFW Parkway, West Roxbury. Visiting Hours Monday 5 - 8p.m. at the Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home, 8 Spring St. (and the corner of Centre St.), WEST ROXBURY. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joseph's memory may be made to the Cathedral. Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. Guestbook and other information at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 13, 2019