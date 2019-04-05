Boston Globe Obituaries
YVETTE DOREEN (BANNER) BADEN

YVETTE DOREEN (BANNER) BADEN Obituary
BADEN, Yvette Doreen (Banner) Of Dorchester, March 28, 2019. Beloved mother of Jasmine Lewis and her husband Basil and Malcolm Baden and his wife Jamila all of Dorchester. Loving grandmother of Keymoni Lewis, Kejonte Hickman-Baden, Kymani, Kanye, Kyle, Violet and Amber Baden. Dear sister of Harvey Banner, Brenda Williamson, Lauren and Marvin Banner all of New York. She is survived by a host of extended family and dear friends. Funeral Service Thursday at 11 AM at the Eliot Congregational Church of Roxbury, 120 Walnut Ave., Roxbury. Visiting with the family at church at 10 AM. Interment St. Michael's Cemetery, Roslindale. Arrangements by Davis Funeral Home of ROXBURY. To post a sympathy message visit

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 7, 2019
