CHICKERING, Zavier "Chick" A longtime resident of Marblehead, died on February 26, after a yearlong courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his wife, Octavia Moniz, two daughters, Olivia and Ani, brother, Larry Chickering and his wife Linda of California, brother-in-law, Norman Moniz and his wife Debra, and niece, Helen of Medfield. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 26 Pleasant Street, Marblehead on Tuesday, March 5, at 11am. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Zavier "Chick" Chickering may be made to the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center in support of pancreatic cancer research. Gifts can be made online at www.massgeneral.org/donate or mailed to Meagan Coons in the MGH Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. Please make checks payable to MGH Cancer Center. In the memo line please note "Chickering tribute." Arrangements by Eustis and Cornell of Marblehead. To share a memory of Chick or to offer a condolence to his family please visit eusitsandcornellfuneralhome.com 781-631-0076



