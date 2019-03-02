Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eustis & Cornell Funeral Home
142 Elm Street
Marblehead, MA 01945
(781) 631-0076
For more information about
ZAVIER CHICKERING
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael's Episcopal Church
26 Pleasant Street
Marblehead, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ZAVIER CHICKERING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ZAVIER "CHICK" CHICKERING


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ZAVIER "CHICK" CHICKERING Obituary
CHICKERING, Zavier "Chick" A longtime resident of Marblehead, died on February 26, after a yearlong courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his wife, Octavia Moniz, two daughters, Olivia and Ani, brother, Larry Chickering and his wife Linda of California, brother-in-law, Norman Moniz and his wife Debra, and niece, Helen of Medfield. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 26 Pleasant Street, Marblehead on Tuesday, March 5, at 11am. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Zavier "Chick" Chickering may be made to the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center in support of pancreatic cancer research. Gifts can be made online at www.massgeneral.org/donate or mailed to Meagan Coons in the MGH Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. Please make checks payable to MGH Cancer Center. In the memo line please note "Chickering tribute." Arrangements by Eustis and Cornell of Marblehead. To share a memory of Chick or to offer a condolence to his family please visit eusitsandcornellfuneralhome.com 781-631-0076

View the online memorial for Zavier "Chick" CHICKERING
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now