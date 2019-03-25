GLAZIER, Zelda Lee (Jackson) Age 94 years, of Needham, formerly of Newton died peacefully at home on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Zelda was born in Boston, MA and was the devoted daughter of the late Sidney & Esther Jackson. She was a graduate of Bryant and Stratton College, the Administrative Director at Congregation Mishkan Tefila for over 20 years, lifelong member of Temple Shalom of Newton and Sisterhood Co-President. She was a talented pianist, enjoyed travel, symphony, and theater. She was the beloved wife of the late Sidney Glazier. The loving mother of Linda Bard & her husband Terry of Chestnut Hill, Nancy Lightman & her husband Russell of Newton, and James Glazier & his wife Margaret of South Burlington, VT. Cherished grandmother of Michael Bard & his wife Lisa, Amy Rodman, Jessica Kibble & her husband Adam, Rachel Bard, Andrew Lightman & his wife Eunice, Lauren Gisvold & her husband Nathan, Benjamin Glazier, Carey Wood, Maddie Wood, and Mia Wood. Adoring great-grandmother of Zachary, Cole, Jordan, Amanda, Jae, Min, and Harrison. Dear sister of the late Richard Jackson. Remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends. Services at Temple Shalom of Newton, 175 Temple Street, Newton on Wednesday, March 27 at 10:00am. Burial in Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon. Following the burial, shiva will be at the home of Linda & Terry Bard through 4pm and 7-8:30pm, continuing Thursday from 2-4pm & 7-9pm, and Friday 2-4pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Glazier Enrichment Fund, c/o Temple Shalom of Newton, 175 Temple St., West Newton, 02465 or a . Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary