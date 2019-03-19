Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ZIGMONT FALDASZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ZIGMONT EDWARD FALDASZ


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ZIGMONT EDWARD FALDASZ Obituary
FALDASZ, Zigmont Edward Age 95, long-time Natick resident, passed away after a period of declining health in Riverbend of South Natick, predeceased in 2012 by his wife, Evelyn (Slamin) Faldasz.

Born in Boston on February 5, 1924, to (late) Stephen and Mary Faldasz.

Zigmont is survived by his sons: Richard Faldasz and his wife Karyn of Natick and Gary Faldasz and his wife Mary of Colorado, and his grandchildren: Marissa and Ryan Faldasz, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Zigmont was employed at Telecron G.E. in manufacturing until his retirement. He was an extremely hard worker for his family, enjoyed time puttering around his house and yard, adored his grandchildren and left his boys with fond memories of fishing together.

Visiting Hours at the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, Natick Common, NATICK, MA 01760, on Thursday, March 21st, from 10:00-10:45 A.M. A Funeral Service will follow in the Funeral Home at 11:00 A.M. Interment in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy be made in Zigmont's name to: , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.

For further information, or to sign a memorial guestbook, please visit:

www.everettfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now