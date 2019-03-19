FALDASZ, Zigmont Edward Age 95, long-time Natick resident, passed away after a period of declining health in Riverbend of South Natick, predeceased in 2012 by his wife, Evelyn (Slamin) Faldasz.



Born in Boston on February 5, 1924, to (late) Stephen and Mary Faldasz.



Zigmont is survived by his sons: Richard Faldasz and his wife Karyn of Natick and Gary Faldasz and his wife Mary of Colorado, and his grandchildren: Marissa and Ryan Faldasz, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Zigmont was employed at Telecron G.E. in manufacturing until his retirement. He was an extremely hard worker for his family, enjoyed time puttering around his house and yard, adored his grandchildren and left his boys with fond memories of fishing together.



Visiting Hours at the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, Natick Common, NATICK, MA 01760, on Thursday, March 21st, from 10:00-10:45 A.M. A Funeral Service will follow in the Funeral Home at 11:00 A.M. Interment in St. Patrick's Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy be made in Zigmont's name to: , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.



