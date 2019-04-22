|
MACIASZCZYK, Zygmunt "Ziggy" In Dorchester, died April 20, 2019. Beloved son of the late Tadeusz and Jozefa (Dzwiga) Maciaszczyk. Loving brother of John Maciaszczyk and his wife Nancy Sencabaugh, and Richard Maciaszczyk and his wife Rita Austin, all of Dorchester. Uncle of Daniel and Adam Maciaszczyk, and Erika Mann. Survived by 5 grandnieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Ziggy's life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Murphy Funeral Home, 1020 Dorchester Ave., DORCHESTER, on Monday, April 29, from 5-8 P.M. Interment will be private. Ziggy was a veteran of the U.S Army during the Vietnam War. He was also a retired machinist for the MBTA at the Everett maintenance yard for over 20 years. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ziggy's memory may be made to The Greater Boston Food Bank, 70 South Bay Ave., Boston, MA 02118. For directions and guestbook, please visit:
