Bethan (Griffin) GASKIN

Bethan (Griffin) GASKIN Notice
Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on 27th February 2019, aged 24 years. Loving daughter of Joe and Michele Gaskin, mummy of Liliana (Lili) and sister of Joseph Gaskin. The Funeral Service will take place at Bourne Baptist Church on Friday 22nd March 2019 at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please by request. Donations in lieu if desired may be made at the service for the Critical Care Unit at Peterborough City Hospital or made through justgiving.com for Bethan's dreams and Lili's Magical Moments. All further enquiries to R J Scholes, Wherrys Lane, Bourne, PE10 9HQ. Tel: 01778 394687
Published in Bourne Local on Mar. 15, 2019
