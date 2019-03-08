|
|
JENKINS
Keith
Well known Painter and Decorator within the Stamford and Bourne area. Died peacefully at home on 3rd March 2019,
aged 70 years. Loving father of James and Claire. Brother of Robert and brother-in-law of Jen and Di. His funeral is to take place at Grantham Crematorium on Friday 22nd March 2019 at 3.30pm. Please wear something bright. Family flowers only.
Donations for Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie and St Barnabas Hospice, Grantham may be forwarded
to Robert Holland Funeral Director 14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham, NG31 6TS
Published in Bourne Local on Mar. 8, 2019