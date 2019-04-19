|
DAVEY
Peggie
Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on 13th April 2019 aged 86 years. Loving mum of Mark and Charlotte, beloved sister of Stuart and sister-in-law Dianne and loving grandma of Daniel, Ethan and Jack. Funeral service will take place at South Lincolnshire Crematorium on 1st May at 12noon, followed by buffet at Smith's in Bourne from 2.00pm. Family flowers only please by request. Donations in lieu, if desired, may be made at the serivce or sent to T R Carlton for SPANA or NSPCC. All further enquiries to T R Carlton Funeral Directors, 35B Abbey Rd, Bourne, PE10 9EW Tel: 01778 422240
Published in Bourne Local on Apr. 19, 2019