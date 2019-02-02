JOHNSONBURG - Beverly J. Miller, 77, of 125 Court Road, Ridgway, formerly of Brockway and Johnsonburg, died Friday morning (Feb. 1, 2019) at Penn Highlands DuBois following a brief illness.
Born Aug. 27, 1941, on Long Level, Johnsonburg, she was a daughter of Edward and Laura Wolfe Thiry. On Nov. 20, 1960, in Randolph, N.Y., she married Clark D. Miller Sr., who died Feb. 28, 2017.
Mrs. Miller had resided in Ridgway for the past six months. She had previously lived in Brockway, Johnsonburg and briefly in Buffalo, N.Y.
She was a 1959 graduate of Johnsonburg High School. She was a member of the Lighthouse Community Church in Brockway. She loved crocheting and cooking and baking.
Surviving are two sons and three daughters, Clark D. (Barb) Miller Jr. of Ridgway, Scott Allen and Carol Miller of Shawmut, Laurie (Donald "Duck") Davison of Ridgway, Jana Miller of Johnsonburg and Donna (Robert) Dixon of Loveland, Colo.; 13 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren; two brothers and a sister, John (partner Susan Robinson) Thiry of Johnsonburg, Philip (Janice) Thiry of Louisville, Ky., and Susan Lee (Scott) Wilson of Port Allegany.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, John E. Miller in infancy; grandson, Robert Reeves; and brothers: Ed, Bob and Tom Thiry.
Friends will be received at the Anthony F. Ferragine Funeral Home, Johnsonburg, from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, and again on Tuesday from noon until 2 p.m., at which time funeral services will be conducted with Pastor Vick Baxter of the Lighthouse Community Church, Brockway, officiating. Burial will be in Clermont Cemetery.
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 2 to Feb. 9, 2019