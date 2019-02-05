Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Born April 9, 1951, in Kane, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Janet Rosenswie Kaltenbach.

She was a 1969 graduate of Kane Area High School and a 1973 graduate of Edinboro University, where she attained a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education. She was employed with the Smethport Area School District, where she taught 1st and 4th grade for over 30 years at both the Hazel Hurst and Smethport schools. While she was teaching, she returned to Edinboro and obtained her Master's Degree.

Cathy loved her animals, whether they were dogs, cats, ducks or geese, but she especially loved her two cats, Timmy and Tommy. She was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and had a real passion for shopping. She belonged to the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mount Jewett and was a PSEA member.

Surviving relatives include two nephews, Dr. Gary (Lorna)

She was preceded in death by her parents, her half brother Gary Smith and a sister-in-law Phoebe Smith.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday (Feb. 9) at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mount Jewett, with the Rev. Vincent Cieslewicz as celebrant. Burial will be in Bridgeview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the McKean County SPCA, 80 Glenwood Ave., Bradford, PA 16701.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com

The Cummings Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

151 Greeves Street

Kane , PA 16735

Cummings Funeral Home Inc.
151 Greeves Street
Kane , PA 16735
(814) 837-8370
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 5 to Feb. 12, 2019

