She was born Oct. 2, 1934, in Santa Maria, Calif., a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Turner. On March 24, 1959, in Port Allegany, she married Bradley Graham, who died in September 2002.

Mrs. Graham worked for Olean Tile Company and at Smethport Specialties over the years. She last worked at Lakeview Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center of Smethport in the activities department.

She was a member and volunteer at the Smethport Senior Center, was a life member of the Smethport Fire Department and a member of the Eldred Grange.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews that were like children to her.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport, with the Rev. Max Simms, pastor of the Hilltop Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will be in Annin Creek Cemetery, Turtlepoint.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to the McKean County SPCA, 80 Glenwood Ave., Bradford, PA 16701.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.

