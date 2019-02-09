Clifford E. Everett, 83, of Bradford, formerly of Portville, N.Y., passed away on Friday (Feb. 8, 2019) at the Pavilion at Bradford Regional Medical Center.
He was born on April 16, 1935, a son of the late Clifford V. Everitt and Gladys Foote Furness.
He was the widower of Dorothy J. Evans Everett, who preceded him in death in 2001.
He was employed by Cutco, Olean, N.Y., until his retirement.
He is survived by one stepson, Don (Peggy) Davis of Machias, N.Y.; one stepdaughter, Florence Scott of Phoenix, Ariz.; one brother, Ernest Everitt of Hagerstown, Md.; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph and James Everitt and one sister, Jane Durr.
At his request there will be no visitation. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 9 to Feb. 15, 2019