SALAMANCA, N.Y. - Mr. Don L. McIntyre Sr. of Ellicottville, died Jan. 7, 2019, at his home following a short illness.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Don McIntyre Sr..
Born July 25, 1940 in Bradford, Pa., he was the son to Martin and Adelaide Horne McIntyre.
Mr. McIntyre was a graduate of St. Bonaventure University receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism in 1962 and a graduate of Bradford Area High School in 1958.
Mr. McIntyre was an award-winning professional photographer. He owned a studio in Bradford for many years. He also was a journalist for The Bradford Era, The Buffalo News, and the Buffalo Courier Express winning many national bylines for his exceptional stories.
Mr. McIntyre will be remembered most for his 25-year career as a reporter and videographer for WIVB channel 4 Buffalo. He covered his beloved Southern Tier as well as Northwestern Pennsylvania.
Mr. McIntyre will be remembered for his intelligence, Irish wit, and for his love of his family.
Surviving are his daughter, Mary Michelle McIntyre of New Orleans, La., and grandchildren Lauren Elizabeth Becker of Austin, Texas; Grant Phillip Becker of San Francisco, Calif.; Thomas Church McIntyre-Day and Gabby Theresa Toca of New Orleans; his daughter, Tawny Beahm (Franklin Beahm) also of New Orleans, La.; his son, Don L. McIntyre II (Margaret Sheffer McIntyre) of Malta, N.Y., and grandchildren Mariah McIntyre, Madeline McIntyre, and James McIntyre.
Also surviving are cousins Marilyn Horne, Gloria Horne, Jay Horne, Joanna Horne, and Angela Houle Horne in California.
He is predeceased by an infant brother Martin McIntyre.
A memorial mass will be held at Holy Name of Mary Roman Catholic Church in Ellicottville (of which he was a member) at 1 p.m. on Feb. 16, with the Rev. Tim Koester, pastor, officiating. Friends are encouraged to attend with reception to follow.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home, 25 River Street, Salamanca.
Private burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Limestone.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
25 River Street
Salamanca, NY 14779
(716) 945-4760
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 6 to Feb. 13, 2019