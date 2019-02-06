COUDERSPORT - Dorothy A. Smith, 90, a longtime resident of Coudersport, passed away at the home of her nephew and his wife, John and Tammy Setzer of Coudersport, on Monday (Feb. 4, 2019) after a long illness.
Funeral arrangements, entrusted to the care of Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse, are incomplete and will be announced with a full obituary.
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019