Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Smith. View Sign

COUDERSPORT - Dorothy A.

Born on Jan. 22, 1929, in Coudersport, she was a daughter of John Joseph and Helen Lucille Butler Dubots. On July 5, 1948, in St. Eulalia Catholic Church in Coudersport, she married Robert H. "Bob" Smith, who passed away on May 14, 2018.

Dorothy was a graduate of Coudersport High School. She was employed as an executive assistant for 27 years by John Rigas and Adelphia Communications in Coudersport.

Dorothy was a member of St. Eulalia Catholic Church in Coudersport, a member of the Catholic Daughters of America Doyle Court #932 in Coudersport, and a member of the Office Girls Club in Coudersport. She enjoyed sewing, ceramics, and gardening. She and Bob loved their many dogs through the years and she loved Mack, who is her nephew and his wife's dog.

Surviving are several nieces, nephews and cousins, including a special nephew, John Setzer and his wife, Tammy, with whom Dorothy resided.

In addition to her parents and husband, Dorothy was predeceased by three children, Patricia Smith, Tommy Smith, and Cheryl Smith, who all sadly passed away from Cystic Fibrosis; a brother, John Dubots; two sisters, Kathryn Setzer and Joanne Dubots; and her best friend, Victoria "Vicki" Frederick.

Family and friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday at the gathering space of St. Eulalia Catholic Church, Coudersport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the church at 11 a.m. with the Rev. James C. Campbell, pastor, as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Eulalia Catholic Cemetery, Coudersport.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Eulalia Catholic Church, 6 Maple St., Coudersport, PA 16915 or to a .

Dorothy's family has entrusted her care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.

To express condolences, share a fond memory, or view a video tribute of Dorothy, please visit

COUDERSPORT - Dorothy A. Smith , 90, a longtime resident of Coudersport, passed away at the home of her nephew and his wife, John and Tammy Setzer of Coudersport, on Monday (Feb. 4, 2019) after a long illness.Born on Jan. 22, 1929, in Coudersport, she was a daughter of John Joseph and Helen Lucille Butler Dubots. On July 5, 1948, in St. Eulalia Catholic Church in Coudersport, she married Robert H. "Bob" Smith, who passed away on May 14, 2018.Dorothy was a graduate of Coudersport High School. She was employed as an executive assistant for 27 years by John Rigas and Adelphia Communications in Coudersport.Dorothy was a member of St. Eulalia Catholic Church in Coudersport, a member of the Catholic Daughters of America Doyle Court #932 in Coudersport, and a member of the Office Girls Club in Coudersport. She enjoyed sewing, ceramics, and gardening. She and Bob loved their many dogs through the years and she loved Mack, who is her nephew and his wife's dog.Surviving are several nieces, nephews and cousins, including a special nephew, John Setzer and his wife, Tammy, with whom Dorothy resided.In addition to her parents and husband, Dorothy was predeceased by three children, Patricia Smith, Tommy Smith, and Cheryl Smith, who all sadly passed away from Cystic Fibrosis; a brother, John Dubots; two sisters, Kathryn Setzer and Joanne Dubots; and her best friend, Victoria "Vicki" Frederick.Family and friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday at the gathering space of St. Eulalia Catholic Church, Coudersport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the church at 11 a.m. with the Rev. James C. Campbell, pastor, as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Eulalia Catholic Cemetery, Coudersport.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Eulalia Catholic Church, 6 Maple St., Coudersport, PA 16915 or to a .Dorothy's family has entrusted her care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.To express condolences, share a fond memory, or view a video tribute of Dorothy, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home

118 South Union St.

Shinglehouse , PA 16748

(814) 697-6570 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 7 to Feb. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for The Bradford Era Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations