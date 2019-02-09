Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Rowand. View Sign



She and her twin brother were born July 22, 1930, in Bradford to Bridget "Delia" Dwyer and Thomas J. Freaney Sr.

After graduating from St. Bernard High School in 1948, Betty left Bradford to pursue her dream of becoming a nurse at Philadelphia General Hospital. She graduated in 1953, and returned home to Bradford where she met a young pharmacist by the name of Edwin Russell Rowand. The two were married on Feb. 19, 1955, and settled down together in Erie.

Betty took great pride in her nursing career and cherished her memories in the operating rooms of Hamot Hospital and Saint Vincent Hospital. After raising her four children, Betty returned to nursing to work for Dr. John Cunningham, a prominent oral surgeon in Erie. She went on to serve as the director of nursing at Sarah Reed Retirement Center, where she retired at age 65.

Betty served as chairwoman for the Erie County Pharmaceutical Society Ladies Auxiliary, and was also a dedicated poll worker at the Asbury United Methodist Church for several years. Betty was a member of St. Julia's Church, and enjoyed her service work as an associate for the Sisters of Saint Joseph.

Betty is survived by four children: Sean (partner Lisa Hughes) Rowand of Erie; Amy (Craig) Dennen of Erie; Mary Bridget (Dr. Leonard) Thome of Port Neches, Texas; Maureen (Mark) Formanski of Erie. Betty was the beloved Nonny to seven grandchildren: Lucille Biebel and Virginia Thome of Port Neches, Texas; Nicholas Thome of Houston, Texas; Robert Dennen of Mayfield, Ohio; Sarah, Joseph Formanski of Linden VA and Michael Formanski of Erie; her great-grandson, Michael Beal of Port Neches, Texas. Betty is also survived by her twin brother, Robert "Bobby" Freaney of Las Vegas, Nev., and several nieces and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, Ed, in 2007; her sister, Donna Delores Freaney, her brothers, Patrick "Patsy" Freaney and Thomas J. Freaney Jr., as well as infant twin sons.

Arrangements were handled by the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 5031 West Ridge Road, Erie, PA 16506.

