KANE - Ernest A. Anderson, 94, of Curtis Road, Ludlow, died Sunday evening (Feb. 3, 2019) at UPMC-Kane.
He was born Jan. 4, 1925, in Ludlow, the son of the late E. Gilbert and Mary Derival Anderson. On July 28, 1951, in Sheffield, he married Emilia "Millie" Federko, who survives.
Mr. Anderson served in the Army during World War II. He worked at Blair New Process in Warren, where he retired as a supervisor. He was a member of the Ludlow American Legion, the Ludlow Volunteer Fire Department and Ludlow Sportsman Club.
In addition to his wife he is survived by one daughter, Susan (Ken) Harlan of Ludlow; two sons, Fred "Ernie" (Vicky) Anderson and Robert (Linda) Anderson, both of Kane; six grandchildren, Bryan and Karen Harlan, Stephanie DeSio and Jesse Anderson, and Josh and Justin Anderson; and three great-grandchildren, Addison DeSio, Jovie and Jax Anderson.
Friends may call at the Cummings Funeral Home Inc. on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Sheffield, with the Rev. Jim Gutting, pastor, as celebrant. Burial will be in Gibbs Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to either St. Anthony's Catholic Church, the Ludlow Volunteer Fire Department or Gibbs Hill Cemetery.
