PORT ALLEGANY - Freda L. Ludwig, 90, formerly of Port Allegany, passed away Sunday (Feb. 3, 2019) in Lakeview Senior Care & Living Center, Smethport.
Born Feb. 17, 1928, she was a daughter of Blair L. and Stella R. Thompson Ogden. On Feb. 11, 1954, in Winchester, Va., she married Mahlon A. Ludwig, who died Sept. 27, 1987.
Freda was a longtime resident of the area and graduated from Clearfield High School, class of 1946.
Mrs. Ludwig worked for the former Jaguar Manufacturing, Smethport, and the former Farmelo's Department Store, Port Allegany, before her retirement.
She enjoyed gardening, sewing, and hunting.
Surviving are a daughter, Ruth A. (Curtis Yohe) Baker of Taylorsville, N.C.; a stepson, James L. (Monica) Ludwig of Keating Summit; nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Mahlon, a stepson, Jerry N. Ludwig, and a great-granddaughter, Samantha Ludwig.
At Freda's request, there will be no visitation. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Portage Township Cemetery, Gardeau.
Memorials can be made to the Port Allegany Fire Department or .
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.
