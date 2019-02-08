Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gayle Bauer. View Sign

Gayle E. Bauer, 68, of 500 South Ave., Bradford, passed away Wednesday (Feb. 6, 2019) at the Pavilion at Bradford Regional Medical Center.

Born May 9, 1950, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late James and Marguerite "Kit" Taylor Bauer. She was a 1968 graduate of Bradford High School.

Gayle's career started in 1972 at Crosby Dairy Products. Over her 47 years of employment she advanced to an ownership position at Crosby Dairy Products. She was also a self-employed realtor.

Active in her community, Gayle served as Bradford Township supervisor for two terms, a position she held at the time of her death. She served on the board of directors of the SPCA for 25 years, she was a member and served on the board of directors of the public library, the Penn-Brad Oil Museum, the Landmark Society, and was a member of the executive board of the McKean County Republican Party.

Surviving are three nieces, Kimberly (James) Durrance, of Gainesville, Fla., Amber (Richard) Belon of Martins Creek, and Kathryn (Clifford) Richmond of Gainesville, Fla.; two nephews, Frank (Michele) Kenlon of Fort Myers, Fla., and James Kenlon of Gainesville, Fla., and grandnieces and grandnephews, Ian, Evan, Austin Richmond, James, Ben, and Meghan Durrance, Philip Kenlon, and Katie Sobol, and her longtime companion, Tom Hardy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Donna M. Kenlon, one brother-in-law, William A. Kenlon, and one nephew, Thomas Alan Kenlon.

Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave., where a prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Bernard Church with the Rev. Raymond Gramata, pastor, as celebrant. Committal services and burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery.

Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the Bradford Area Public Library, 67 W. Washington Street, Bradford, PA 16701 or the Landmark Society, or the .

Arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.

