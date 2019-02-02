SMETHPORT - Gilbert C. Tanner, 78, of Smethport, formerly of East Smethport, passed away on Wednesday (Jan. 30, 2019) at Bradford Regional Medical Center.
He was born April 26, 1940, a son of Richard C. and Virginia M. Andrews Tanner.
Gilbert worked for Bausch & Lomb in Rochester, N.Y. for many years. After his retirement, he worked part time as a security guard at Petro-Wax of Farmers Valley.
Gilbert is survived by two daughters: Brenda (Pete) Tanner-Leibenguth of Winston-Salem, N.C., and Teresa LaFountain of Bloomfield, N.Y.; grandchildren, Christopher and Angela LaFountain and Felicia Leibenguth; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Lillian, Cora and Kelsi.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Monday at Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., 2 Bank St., Smethport, with the Rev. Allen Young, pastor of the East Smethport United Christian Church, officiating. Burial will be in Fairmount Cemetery, Farmers Valley.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to a . Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.
