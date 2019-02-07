KANE - Harold M. "Ump" Umpleby, 94, of 265 School St. in Kane, died early Wednesday morning (Feb. 6, 2019) at UPMC Kane.
Born May 8, 1924 in Kane, he was the son of Joseph and Marcella Brutin Umpleby. He married Helen L. Swedenhjelm, who died in 1973.
After serving in the US Army during World War II, he was employed as a logger in the area for many years, at Stackpole Corp. in Kane, then at National Forge in Irvine, from which he retired. Later, Ump worked in maintenance at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Kane.
Surviving are daughters, Karen (Jim) Austin of Statesville, N.C., Linda (Walt) Kellar and Cheri Manfredo, both of Kane, Donna (Ray) Weismiller of Erie, Patty (Darrell) Peterson of Cincinnati, Ohio and Barbie (Joe) Kennedy of Johnsonburg; a son, Joe Umpleby of Kane; and grandchildren John Rezzelle, Holly Crowley, Jeff Levis, Jamie Levis, Jason Levis, Annie Em, Michael Weismiller, Stacey Weismiller, Eric Peterson and Christopher Kennedy. Eight grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceding him in death, besides his wife and parents, are a grandson Michael Kennedy, three brothers and a sister.
Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home Inc. in Kane, where a funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday with the Rev. David Pflieger, chaplain of the Lutheran Home at Kane, officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Kane.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kane Food Pantry, P.O. Box 744; or to Kane Day Care, 200 Dawson Street, both in Kane, PA 16735.
