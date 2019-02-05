Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Born on Feb. 1, 1926 in Roulette, Pa., she was a daughter of George and Emma Dibble Nichlaus. On Aug. 24, 1946, in Coudersport, Pa., she married Anthony W. Pransky, who passed away on Jan. 26, 2005.

Helen was a graduate of Roulette High School and in 1946 moved to the Larabee area of Eldred, where she resided until she moved to Central Street in 1997. She had been employed at the Cameo Doll Factory in Port Allegany, Pa. She had also been employed for many years as a seamstress in the Viking-Artline Company and later the Viko Furniture Company in Eldred. She was a member of the St. Raphael Church in Eldred and the Eldred Senior Center. She had enjoyed gardening and playing tennis, and was an avid baseball fan. She had also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and word games and playing cards.

Surviving are two sons William A. "Bill" (Cheryl) Pransky of Nashport, Ohio, and James M. "Jim" (Grace) Pransky of Davenport, Iowa; two grandchildren, Shane (Jen) Pransky of Waterville, Ohio and Brett (Kym) Pransky of Pickerington, Ohio; four great-grandchildren, Rogan and Mikah Pransky and Sarah and Nathan Pransky; three sisters, Mary (Joe) Marinik of Smethport, Pa., June (Roland) Kio of Eldred, and Patricia (Dick) Baker of Inverness, Fla.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by five sisters: Aurelia Reese, Hilda Buczkonski, Edna Minster, Thresa Scalfaro and Ruth Roboski.

Friends may call on Thursday at the Frame Funeral Home from 1 until 3 p.m., at which time the funeral service will be held with the Rev. Tom Brown officiating. Burial will follow in St. Gabriel's Cemetery in Port Allegany. The family requests memorials be made to the Alzheimer Foundation.

