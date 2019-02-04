Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Janet C. Hanson, 76, of 65 Derrick Road, formerly of Lake Circle Drive, passed away Friday (Feb. 1, 2019) at the Bradford Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.

Born June 24, 1942, in Olean, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Lawrence G. "Garney" and Marian E. Tuttle Campbell.

Janet was a 1960 graduate of Bradford High School. She had worked as a secretary in Washington, D.C., for the National Geographic Society.

On Nov. 24, 1973, in the Bolivar Drive Baptist Church, she married Ernest James "Jim" Hanson, who survives.

She had volunteered as poll clerk for Foster Township Voter Registration. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society.

Jan spent many years as a caregiver for local families. She had a kind heart, willing to help anyone in time of need, and was a fun baby-sitter, she will be missed.

In addition to her husband Jim, of 45 years, she is survived by three sons, Shawn M. (Dawn Prosser) Murphy, Shayn L. (Linda) Murphy, all of Bradford, and Kevin J. Hanson of Lexington, S.C.; one daughter, Kim (Doug) Bunk of Niota, Tenn.; one sister, Diana (Al) VanOrden of Derrick City; three brothers, Joel Campbell of Derrick City, Bruce Campbell of Carrollton, Ohio, and Randy R. Campbell of Derrick City; grandchildren, Chris, Megan, Denise "Dee," Phillip, Todd, Jadyn, Joe, Danielle, Tiffani, Kayleigh; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Mikki Miller, who died Sept. 23, 2012; one great-grandson, Leroy Brady; and two sisters-in-law, Joyce Dion Campbell and Brenda Campbell.

Family will be receiving friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 E. Main St., where a memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. with the Rev. Mike McAvoy, pastor of the Open Arms Community Church, officiating.

Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the McKean County SPCA, PO Box 113, Bradford, PA 16701; or Open Arms Community Church, 1280 East Main Street, Bradford, PA 16701.

Online condolences may be made at



Janet C. Hanson, 76, of 65 Derrick Road, formerly of Lake Circle Drive, passed away Friday (Feb. 1, 2019) at the Bradford Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.Born June 24, 1942, in Olean, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Lawrence G. "Garney" and Marian E. Tuttle Campbell.Janet was a 1960 graduate of Bradford High School. She had worked as a secretary in Washington, D.C., for the National Geographic Society.On Nov. 24, 1973, in the Bolivar Drive Baptist Church, she married Ernest James "Jim" Hanson, who survives.She had volunteered as poll clerk for Foster Township Voter Registration. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society.Jan spent many years as a caregiver for local families. She had a kind heart, willing to help anyone in time of need, and was a fun baby-sitter, she will be missed.In addition to her husband Jim, of 45 years, she is survived by three sons, Shawn M. (Dawn Prosser) Murphy, Shayn L. (Linda) Murphy, all of Bradford, and Kevin J. Hanson of Lexington, S.C.; one daughter, Kim (Doug) Bunk of Niota, Tenn.; one sister, Diana (Al) VanOrden of Derrick City; three brothers, Joel Campbell of Derrick City, Bruce Campbell of Carrollton, Ohio, and Randy R. Campbell of Derrick City; grandchildren, Chris, Megan, Denise "Dee," Phillip, Todd, Jadyn, Joe, Danielle, Tiffani, Kayleigh; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Mikki Miller, who died Sept. 23, 2012; one great-grandson, Leroy Brady; and two sisters-in-law, Joyce Dion Campbell and Brenda Campbell.Family will be receiving friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 E. Main St., where a memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. with the Rev. Mike McAvoy, pastor of the Open Arms Community Church, officiating.Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the McKean County SPCA, PO Box 113, Bradford, PA 16701; or Open Arms Community Church, 1280 East Main Street, Bradford, PA 16701.Online condolences may be made at www.hollenbeckcahill.com Funeral Home Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.

372 East Main St

Bradford , PA 16701

(814) 368-6337 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 4 to Feb. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Bradford Era Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close