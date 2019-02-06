Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerold Jones. View Sign

JOHNSONBURG - Jerold E. "Jerry" Jones, 77, of 201 Oak St., Johnsonburg, died early Tuesday (Feb. 5, 2019) morning at UPMC-Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh, following a brief illness.

Born Aug. 1, 1941, in Ridgway, he was a son of Darrell and Betty Steudler Jones. On Aug. 4, 1966, in Leeper, he married Karen J. Lehman, who died Nov. 12, 2003.

He had resided in Johnsonburg all his life. He graduated from Johnsonburg High School in 1959.

Mr. Jones was a Vietnam era Army vet, serving overseas in Germany as a PFC with Co B 1st BN 39th Infantry USARSEVEN. He was designated as an Expert Rifleman with the Light Weapons Infantry.

He retired from Weyerhauser Inc., Johnsonburg Paper Mill in 2003 after 35 years of service. He had also worked at Speer Carbon Co. and for Rudy Kocjancik Logging.

He loved spending time with his family and friends. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved just walking in the woods. He was also an excellent gardener.

Surviving are four children, Mark & Dr. Beth Jones of DuBois, Tracie (Roger) Pretak of Wilcox, Kip (Carol) Jones of DuBois, and Katrina (fiance Tom Lochrane) Jones of Gerry, N.Y.; six grandchildren, Roxanne (Shawn) Adamson, Casey Jones, Bailey Pretak, Jesse (Melanie) Jones, Kip (Marlee) Jones and Jordyn Jones; six great-grandchildren, Audri Berquist, Leyna Witherspoon and Caleb, Brayden, Jacob and Grayson Jones; siblings Wesley (Liz) Jones of Dover, Del., and Garnet Berger of Johnsonburg; and a special friend, Cheri O'Mara.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

Friends will be received at the Anthony F. Ferragine Funeral Home, 401 Chestnut St., Johnsonburg, on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. Close friends and family are invited to attend a private family funeral service to be held on Saturday following the visitation.

Military honors will be accorded by the Johnsonburg Servicemen's Detail. Detail members are asked to assemble at the funeral home Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m.

If desired, memorial contributions should be made to FIRST at 2616 N. Broad St., Colmar, PA 18915 or

Share your condolences at

JOHNSONBURG - Jerold E. "Jerry" Jones, 77, of 201 Oak St., Johnsonburg, died early Tuesday (Feb. 5, 2019) morning at UPMC-Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh, following a brief illness.Born Aug. 1, 1941, in Ridgway, he was a son of Darrell and Betty Steudler Jones. On Aug. 4, 1966, in Leeper, he married Karen J. Lehman, who died Nov. 12, 2003.He had resided in Johnsonburg all his life. He graduated from Johnsonburg High School in 1959.Mr. Jones was a Vietnam era Army vet, serving overseas in Germany as a PFC with Co B 1st BN 39th Infantry USARSEVEN. He was designated as an Expert Rifleman with the Light Weapons Infantry.He retired from Weyerhauser Inc., Johnsonburg Paper Mill in 2003 after 35 years of service. He had also worked at Speer Carbon Co. and for Rudy Kocjancik Logging.He loved spending time with his family and friends. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved just walking in the woods. He was also an excellent gardener.Surviving are four children, Mark & Dr. Beth Jones of DuBois, Tracie (Roger) Pretak of Wilcox, Kip (Carol) Jones of DuBois, and Katrina (fiance Tom Lochrane) Jones of Gerry, N.Y.; six grandchildren, Roxanne (Shawn) Adamson, Casey Jones, Bailey Pretak, Jesse (Melanie) Jones, Kip (Marlee) Jones and Jordyn Jones; six great-grandchildren, Audri Berquist, Leyna Witherspoon and Caleb, Brayden, Jacob and Grayson Jones; siblings Wesley (Liz) Jones of Dover, Del., and Garnet Berger of Johnsonburg; and a special friend, Cheri O'Mara.He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.Friends will be received at the Anthony F. Ferragine Funeral Home, 401 Chestnut St., Johnsonburg, on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. Close friends and family are invited to attend a private family funeral service to be held on Saturday following the visitation.Military honors will be accorded by the Johnsonburg Servicemen's Detail. Detail members are asked to assemble at the funeral home Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m.If desired, memorial contributions should be made to FIRST at 2616 N. Broad St., Colmar, PA 18915 or www.FIRSTskinfoundation.org or to Disabled American Veterans or DAV at 1-855-619 HERO or at secure.dav.org/donate Share your condolences at www.ferraginefuneralhome.com Funeral Home Ferragine Funeral Home - Johnsonburg

401 Chestnut Street

Johnsonburg , PA 15845

(814) 965-2797 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 6 to Feb. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for The Bradford Era Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close