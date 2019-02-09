Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Segulin. View Sign



She was born Oct. 31, 1933 in Kane, a daughter of Michael and Antoinette Santaniello Napolitan. On July 16, 1960, in Mount Jewett, she married Joseph J. Segulin, who passed away on April 29, 2018.

Mrs. Segulin was a graduate of Hazel Hurst High School and attended instruction at Pan American World Airways and started her employment there. She ultimately worked at the McKean County Courthouse in Smethport as a private secretary in the district attorney's office and director of purchasing, retiring in 2001.

Margaret was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Mount Jewett, where she was a member of the Holy Rosary Society and was also a former chairperson for the McKean County Republican Women and president of the McKean County Woman's Club. She also served on the Mount Jewett borough council.

She is survived by one sister, Rose Cronk of Portsmouth, N.H., and a sister-in-law, June E. Napolitan of Clarendon, along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by one brother, Michael Napolitan, and two sisters, Theresa Ostroski and Carmela Napolitan.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Joseph Church, Mount Jewett, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Vincent P. Cieslewicz, pastor, as celebrant. Burial will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Johnsonburg.

Memorials may be made to a .

Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.

Funeral Home Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc.
2 Bank Street
Smethport , PA 16749
(814) 887-5565
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 9 to Feb. 15, 2019

