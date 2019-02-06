DANSVILLE, N.Y. - Mary Ann Ciccarelli McGavisk, 81, passed away peacefully Sunday (Feb. 3, 2019) at the Vincent House Comfort Care in Wayland.
She is survived by family, including her husband of 57 years, Vincent McGavisk Sr.
Calling hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Chamberlin – Baird Funeral Home, 73 Main St., Dansville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary's Church, Elizabeth Street, Dansville. A complete obituary is online at www.bairdfuneralhomes.com
