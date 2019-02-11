Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Maitland. View Sign



Born Jan. 2, 1929, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Stuart and Nellie Lawson Larson. She was a 1947 graduate of Bradford High School.

On May 27, 1950, in Derrick City, she married Richard A. Maitland Sr., who died June 10, 2004.

Mary Lea was employed for several years, early in her marriage at Bovaird & Seyfang. She stopped working to raise her children, and returned to the work force as a clerk in the payroll department at Dresser Manufacturing; she retired after 22 years of service.

She was a member of the Evans Memorial United Methodist Church and Eastern Star.

Surviving are two daughters, Kimberlea Middlebrough of Lewis Run and Amy Maitland of Westline; one son, Richard A. Maitland Jr. of Altoona; one sister, Elsie Rouff of Bradford; three grandchildren, Leasa Robinson, Nicole Middlebrough, and Brandi (John) Buck; two great-grandchildren, Tyler and Khloe Buck; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and one son-in-law, Joe Middlebrough.

Private memorial services will be held for family members at the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., with the Rev. Ken Duffee, pastor of the Evans Memorial United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to ; the Westline Community Bible Church, Church St., Westline, PA 16740; or the Evans Memorial United Methodist Church, 1447 South Ave., Lewis Run, PA 16738.

Online condolences may be expressed at

Mary Lea Maitland, 90, of 1417 High St., Lewis Run, passed away Friday (Feb. 8, 2019) peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at Bradford Regional Medical Center.Born Jan. 2, 1929, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Stuart and Nellie Lawson Larson. She was a 1947 graduate of Bradford High School.On May 27, 1950, in Derrick City, she married Richard A. Maitland Sr., who died June 10, 2004.Mary Lea was employed for several years, early in her marriage at Bovaird & Seyfang. She stopped working to raise her children, and returned to the work force as a clerk in the payroll department at Dresser Manufacturing; she retired after 22 years of service.She was a member of the Evans Memorial United Methodist Church and Eastern Star.Surviving are two daughters, Kimberlea Middlebrough of Lewis Run and Amy Maitland of Westline; one son, Richard A. Maitland Jr. of Altoona; one sister, Elsie Rouff of Bradford; three grandchildren, Leasa Robinson, Nicole Middlebrough, and Brandi (John) Buck; two great-grandchildren, Tyler and Khloe Buck; and several nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and one son-in-law, Joe Middlebrough.Private memorial services will be held for family members at the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., with the Rev. Ken Duffee, pastor of the Evans Memorial United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to ; the Westline Community Bible Church, Church St., Westline, PA 16740; or the Evans Memorial United Methodist Church, 1447 South Ave., Lewis Run, PA 16738.Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 11 to Feb. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Bradford Era Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.