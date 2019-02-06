Sandra A. Smith-Morton of Bradford, 33, daughter of Jesus and Bonnie Smith, lost her battle with cancer on Saturday (Jan. 26, 2019).
Born in Tampa, Fla., on Jan. 18, 1986, she was a graduate of Ten Broeck Academy in Franklinville, N.Y., and Ellicottville (N.Y.) Boces, where she studied cosmetology.
She was married to Ricky D. Morton of Bradford on Sept. 24, 2007; he survives.
She was employed by Bradford Era as a courier.
Sandra is survived by siblings, Paul (Brittany) Smith and sister by heart Jillian (Anthony) Skaggs, both of Bradford; paternal grandmother, Maria M. Smith of Tampa, Fla.; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and a special nephew and godson, Joel Martin Jesus Smith.
She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Carol J. Miller and John T. Jones; and paternal grandfather, Ronald R. Smith.
There will be no services at this time, as a celebration of Sandra's life is planned for the near future.
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 6 to Feb. 13, 2019